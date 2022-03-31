Advertisement

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested

Photo courtesy MGN
Photo courtesy MGN(Staff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A worker at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York has been arrested.

According to a release from NDCS, Nicole Eliker, 40, a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a committed offender.  The person with whom she is accused of interacting is currently on parole supervision.

Eliker has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since August 20, 2012. Her only location of employment was NCCW. Eliker resigned her position with NDCS.

Unauthorized communication with a committed offender is a felony offense.

