Nebraska legislature advances recovery bill for Omaha communities

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A huge influx of COVID cash is one step closer to being infused into north and south Omaha after a bill advanced in Nebraska’s unicam Thursday.

LB 1024 would use some of the billions set aside in the American Rescue Act to create jobs, add housing and enhance community well-being.

But there’ve been changes since it was first introduced.

RELATED: Ricketts announces ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19

Now the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne says this money will impact poverty-stricken parts of Nebraska too.

The bill advanced on a voice vote after a related amendment was unanimously adopted.

