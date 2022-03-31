Nebraska State Patrol sees small uptick in applicants, still pushing for more

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says in the past four hiring cycles, they’ve seen slightly more applicants than in recent years, but they’re still hoping to see more and get more troopers on Nebraska roads.

Like many other industries, law enforcement agencies have been struggling to bring in new hires.

“When I first applied to the Nebraska State Patrol, I was told there was a ton of applicants, we had a ton of people who wanted to be state troopers,” says Lt. Michael Grummert, who patrols the Omaha area with NSP.

Over the years, Grummert says things have changed and applicants have steadily dropped.

“They’re nowhere near where we’d like to see them be.”

In February, 6 News spoke with the Iowa State Patrol about their severe lack of applicants. Their most recent academy class had just 18 people.

“Quite frankly, we are relying upon cities and counties to back each other up,” said Trooper Ryan DeVault. “And, they’re the same as we are, you know, they don’t have as many deputies as they’d like to have either.”

Iowa began new recruitment tactics aimed at younger students to try to get more people thinking about or interested in a career with the state patrol.

Grummert tells 6 News they’ve adjusted some of their procedures when it comes to hiring, in order to speed up the process for potential troopers. Instead of a several-month-long background and interview process, they manage to do everything in just a few weeks instead.

Nebraska isn’t facing the same trooper shortage that Iowa is, in fact, they’ve seen slight increases in application numbers.

In the last four hiring cycles, they’ve had over 300 applicants each time, compared to around 200 from previous years. But, Grummert says, not everyone is the right fit.

“Those applications are up, it’s just what we’re running into is we’re just not getting enough people to the end,” he says. “Where they actually get hired and get to the academy and stuff like that, so, that’s probably been the most frustrating thing.”

They say they hope to see this number of applicants continue to grow, widening the pool of qualified and determined applicants who are right for the job.

“The thing about it is, your calls for service don’t go down, your traffic doesn’t go down,” Grummert says. “There’s plenty of work out there, it’s just to have enough people to deal with the work is kinda what we’re running into.”

Applications for the July academy class are open until Friday. You can apply online here.

