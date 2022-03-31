Advertisement

Rain Possible Friday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday looks to be milder with a chance of precipitation for much of the area. Temperatures should be at or above average this weekend into early next week. There is another decent chance of precipitation in the forecast for next week.

Friday will start mostly sunny in Eastern Nebraska and then become partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The rest of the area looks to be partly to mostly cloudy through the day. It will be a bit breezy with southeast winds becoming northwest at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. A trough will move through the area Friday into Friday night. There is a chance of rain and snow in the morning in Western Nebraska. A chance of rain develops in Central and Eastern Nebraska in the afternoon. Rain is likely in Eastern Nebraska Friday evening so if you have plans to go out and about you will want to take the rain gear with you. Precipitation will end from west to east Friday night. Highs on Friday look to be mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Saturday should be mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. There is a small chance of rain during the second half of the weekend.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Temperatures look to remain mainly at or above average early next week. There is decent chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday as another storm system moves through region. Below average temperatures should return for the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

