Scam warning for Verizon customers

(KOLN) - Nationwide, many Verizon customers have reported receiving a strange text message from their own phone number.

Customers have been getting a text message that reads “Your bill is paid for March,” and provides a link to what is said to be a free gift. But, experts say it’s a scam. Don’t click on the link or respond to these messages. Just delete the text.

“With text messages you can make that number be anything. So, it’s not a guarantee that if you see a 402 area code that someone from Nebraska, a legitimate person who is not to be feared, is communicating with you,” Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said.

Verizon says they’re aware of the issue and are working with law enforcement to identify who is sending these messages. You can visit Verizon’s website here to report a scam or find out more information.

