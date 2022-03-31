Theresa Thibodeau announces running mate

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau announced her running mate Thursday.

Trent Loos, whom her campaign described as an agricultural advocate, will appear on the Nebraska ballot alongside Thibodeau.

“I am honored to join Theresa Thibodeau in her mission to bring power back to the citizens of Nebraska. I have spent the last 22 years bridging the gap between food producers and consumers, which alludes to the rural versus urban divide. Now I see an opportunity by partnering with someone from urban Nebraska and a sixth-generation food producer to come together and bring unity to all Nebraskans.”

She said Loos will help with her mission to bridge the state’s rural-urban divide.

“A one-size-fits-all approach will not solve Nebraska’s problems,” she said in a news release Thursday ahead of the 6:30 p.m. announcement. “The things that work for Omaha do not work in Valentine or Sidney. We must create solutions that benefit every Nebraska community.”

The announcement was livestreamed on the campaign’s Facebook page.

Other republicans in the race for Governor include Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Charles Herbster, Michael Connely, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Troy Wentz and Breland Ridenour. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Earlier this week, Blood announced former State Senator Al Davis of Lincoln as her running mate.

Lindstrom’s running mate is Dave Rippe, the former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

