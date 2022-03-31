Advertisement

Theresa Thibodeau announces running mate

Theresa Thibodeau is running for governor of Nebraska.
By Gina Dvorak and Amber Little
Updated: 14 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau announced her running mate Thursday.

Trent Loos, whom her campaign described as an agricultural advocate, will appear on the Nebraska ballot alongside Thibodeau.

She said Loos will help with her mission to bridge the state’s rural-urban divide.

“A one-size-fits-all approach will not solve Nebraska’s problems,” she said in a news release Thursday ahead of the 6:30 p.m. announcement. “The things that work for Omaha do not work in Valentine or Sidney. We must create solutions that benefit every Nebraska community.”

The announcement was livestreamed on the campaign’s Facebook page.

Other republicans in the race for Governor include Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Charles Herbster, Michael Connely, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Troy Wentz and Breland Ridenour. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Earlier this week, Blood announced former State Senator Al Davis of Lincoln as her running mate.

Lindstrom’s running mate is Dave Rippe, the former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

