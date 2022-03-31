Three seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Superior

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were seriously injured following an accident on Highway 8 near Superior on Thursday.

According to the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies along with Superior Fire and EMT’s and Nelson EMT’s, were called out to a two-vehicle accident about 5.5 miles east of Superior around 7:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Chevy Impala, driven by a 64-year-old woman, was eastbound on Highway 8. A 2001 Buick, driven by a 17-year-old, was westbound on Highway 8 when the driver of the Buick attempted to pass other westbound vehicles and struck the 2016 Chevy head on.

Both drivers as well as the teen’s younger sibling were taken to Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior. Two of the victims were then transported to Lincoln by helicopters and the third was transported to Kearney by helicopter.

All three victims sustained serious injuries.

