Tight ends featured in new Huskers offense

The Huskers are highlighting tight ends in their new offense designed by Mark Whipple.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mark Whipple likes to target tight ends in the red zone. He also likes to incorporate the position as a downfield threat. Whipple is bringing those philosophies to Nebraska, where he’s serving as a first-year offensive coordinator.

“He loves to pass the ball,” James Carnie said of Whipple. “As a tight end, that’s what we like to see.”

Nebraska’s tight ends say they are being utilized in a variety of ways during spring football. They’re embracing the adjustment, while continuing to learn Whipple’s system.

“The past offensive coordinator, we were mainly in the box,” AJ Rollins said.

Nebraska’s tight end group has been depleted during spring practice. Travis Vokolek, Thomas Fidone, Chancellor Brewington, and Chris Hickman have all missed time due to injuries. The thinned-out group has expedited the development of several underclassmen.

Sean Beckton said he’s embraced the challenge of working with Huskers’ younger players.

“There are certain plays that the tight ends know they’re the first option,” Beckton said. “We’ve always been third or fourth (option). Now, we have multiple plays where we’re the first option.”

