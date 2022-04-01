Breezy and milder on Friday with rain late in the day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a milder day with a gusty south wind and the chance for rain late on Friday. A fast moving area of low pressure will move out of Colorado and across the plains during the day Friday and Friday night. Saturday should be mainly sunny with temperatures near normal. Mix of clouds and Sunday, mild with a few sprinkles possible.

Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer Friday with scattered rain showers late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to around 30 mph.

Cooler in the west, warmer in the east. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with showers likely this evening. Clearing skies after midnight and cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Chilly temperatures early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures around the average. Highs Saturday afternoon in the Lincoln area will be around 60 degrees with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Saturday (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny on Sunday and it will be a little warmer. Highs in the mid 60s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or a few sprinkles.

Cooler in northwestern Nebraska, milder in the eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Near average temperatures Monday through Wednesday with chances for rain, especially on Tuesday.

No large swings in temperatures over the next 5 to 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.