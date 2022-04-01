CAC & LPD: A partnership vital to serving children in Southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Child Advocacy Center aims to serve children who are the victims of abuse, in everything from court proceedings, to mental health services and criminal investigations. Now, a vital community partnership with the Lincoln Police Department will become even more intertwined to give kids personalized help, all under one roof.

Much of the work done at the CAC is in conjunction with the Lincoln Police Department, specifically those in the Special Victims Unit.

Lynette Russell has worked at LPD for 23 years, most recently in the special victims unit. Much of that work is done with cases that end up at the CAC.

“A team of people that come together, I just can’t say enough how amazing this is for kids to come here,” Russell said. “And feel comfortable they can get medicals, they have advocates, they have resources for counseling, they have people that care about them.”

One of her focuses is on missing from care youth. She said that in cases like that, time is always an important factor.

“Because they’re becoming more vulnerable, they need to meet their own needs like food, shelter clothing and in order to attain that kind of thing sometimes they might be in a situation where they are trafficked or exploited,” Russell said.

There is a variety of different reasons that youth go missing. Russell said that in many cases having an interview at the CAC after they are located can figure out if any type of abuse happened while they were away, or if it was a reason they left in the first place.

“Kids that maybe get into an argument and leave,” Russell said. “Or it could be something where there’s child abuse or sexual assault happening at the home that they don’t feel safe there and then leave”

Soon the Special Victims Unit will be housed at the CAC, as part of a $5.2 million expansion. SVU investigators work on cases that involve sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence and more.

“A great way to just collaborate together, easier especially some of the rougher cases to be in the same building is going to be amazing,” Russell said.

That expansion is well underway, and those that work there said it should be done by the end of 2022.

