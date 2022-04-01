CenterPointe launches public phase of capital campaign to renovate historic Trabert Hall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CenterPointe is launching the public phase of its capital campaign to renovate the historic Trabert Hall at 11th and South streets in Lincoln. The total cost of the project is $27 million, with a private fundraising goal of $9.4 million. To date, CenterPointe has received $7.85 million in donor commitments, or 87% of the private goal, with $1.5 million left to raise.

The building will house a fully integrated health clinic offering mental health, substance care, primary care, and pharmacy services, all under one roof. It will also provide a programmatic home for staff supporting the clinical program, including therapists, care managers, and peer support. Renovations also include two floors of supportive housing units. Additionally, a 7,000 square-foot expansion will serve as a lobby. There will be outdoor spaces creating a healing and enriching environment in one of Lincoln’s core neighborhoods.

Lead donors include Acklie Charitable Foundation, Abel Foundation, Community Health Endowment, D F Dillon Foundation, the Sunderland Foundation, and Mike Hemmer and Lori Raphael. Many other donors, some who wish to remain anonymous, have also made generous commitments and CenterPointe is now coming to the community to ask for additional support.

“The Acklie Charitable Foundation is pleased to be a lead donor to the Campaign for Healthy Minds and Bodies,” said Halley Kruse, Vice President of the Foundation. “We are confident the project will change the face of health care for some of the most vulnerable in our community and make a difference for years to come.”

In addition to CenterPointe’s leadership team, the campaign is being led by a volunteer Campaign Cabinet, including Co-Chairs, Brad Korell and Deb Taylor as well as community leaders John Hyland and Carol Ernst.

“This project would not be possible without donors participating in a big way to help make it happen,” said Co-Chairs, Brad Korell and Deb Taylor. “We are delighted by the response to our call to action to address this important community need and are grateful to those who have already made generous commitments to advance CenterPointe’s mission of helping the people we serve get better, sooner, for longer. Now we are asking the community to join together with us and give their support.”

Aside from private funding, $17.6 million has been secured through public funding partnerships, including a recent $3 million grant from the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County Joint Budget Committee through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“CenterPointe is on the leading edge of healthcare and we are so thrilled and humbled by donors’ enthusiastic response to and generous support for the project,” said President and CEO, Topher Hansen. “We are proud to be transforming this historic building in the heart of Lincoln and now ask the community to invest alongside us to help realize its full vision. We believe every person can be well and this facility will give more people an opportunity to get there. When one of us gets better, we all get better.”

Project construction is well underway since breaking ground in October. The building’s third and fourth floors are being rebuilt and demolition has begun on the first and second floors with the new entryway and lobby addition being added as well. The full project is expected to be complete by December of this year. Hampton Enterprises is the general contractor with design services from Clark & Enersen.

You can read more about the Campaign for Healthy Minds and Bodies and give at www.healthymindsandbodies.org. CenterPointe will also be highlighting the project during this year’s Give to Lincoln Day sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation, scheduled this year for May 26.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.