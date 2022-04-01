DHHS spreading awareness towards brain injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every nine seconds someone in the United States sustains a brain injury. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is bringing awareness towards those traumatic injuries and why it’s important to encourage safety. State health officials say one of the issues when it comes to brain injuries is spreading awareness.

Every day, 137 people die in the United States from a traumatic brain injury and more than five million Americans live with a TBI related disease. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a traumatic brain injury usually happens from a blow to the head or body. One of the bigger issues is that many don’t seek treatment and studies show nearly one in every 60 people live with a traumatic brain injury.

“I think the importance of highlighting brain injuries is that they often times have significant long-term impacts,” Director of Developmental Disabilities, Tony Green said, “For example we have approximately 36,000 Nebraskans currently living with a traumatic brain injury that resulted in a disability.”

Green said some of the leading causes of brain injuries are falls, traffic crashes and sports injuries, with a lot of the common symptoms being a headache, nausea and fatigue. These can be symptoms for many other issues as well, so it’s important to know when you’ve suffered a blow to your head.

One of the best ways to prevent a TBI is by wearing a seatbelt. Not only can it save your life entirely, it can also protect against head injuries. Using handrails, removing or securing area rugs, improving lighting and clearing clutter are all ways to prevent falling and potentially suffering severe brain damage.

“Especially when engaging in sports and activities, wear a helmet,” Green said, “The brain is a very sensitive organ and when it does receive a trauma or blow to the head they can have lifelong sustained impact.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides information for both preventing and treating traumatic brain injuries on its website.

