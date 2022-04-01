Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the time of year to get outside and enjoy outdoor activities as the weather warms up. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast- The Broadway Musical

Lincoln Christian’s Theatre Department is proud to present the musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Friday 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.; Adults: $15

2022 Special Olympics State Spring Games

This year marks 50 years of Special Olympics Nebraska! Special Olympics Nebraska is hosting their annual Spring Games competition in Lincoln. This event brings together athletes from across the state to compete in basketball and bowling. This competition will offer nine events to over 800 athletes (individuals with an intellectual disability) and unified partners (individuals without an intellectual disability.)

Friday to Sunday all day; Free for spectators

Mother Of All Garage Sales 2022

The Mother of All Garage Sales will have nearly 200 booths featuring new and used items, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, crafts and more. There will be something for everyone at this garage sale. You don’t want to miss it.

Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $3

Capitol View Winery Presents Terry Keefe And John Baylor

It might be April Fool’s Day, but this is no joke...Terry Keefe and John Baylor are playing at Capitol View Winery. They will be playing their mixture of jazz, country, Irish, some originals and whatever else they can think of. Just a reminder, they will be playing indoors in the tasting room and there is limited seating.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Items for purchase

Firth’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Head down to Firth and join them for another fun Easter Egg Hunt at the Firth Ball Fields! They will use the same set up as previous years, with different age groups for the infield and outfields. There will be volunteers out there helping with line up and then a whistle blow at 10:30am to begin.

Saturday 10:30 a.m.; Free

