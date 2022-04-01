Husker volleyball star takes time to work with CAC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since it opened, the Child Advocacy Center has served enough children to fill Pinnacle Bank Arena and then some. Their work spans 17 counties in Southeast Nebraska, with services used by children ages three to 18. It also has a long-standing relationships with Husker athletes current and past.

Husker volleyball player Nicklin Hames took time to take a tour of their Lincoln facility and learn more about the work they’re doing. Addressing abuse that can happen in youth sports is an important topic to the Nebraska stand-out.

During her time at the CAC, Hames was given a detailed tour and shown the ins and outs of the facility. Hames was also informed about all the work that goes on from help at court proceedings to mental health services and criminal investigations.

“The passion and the love that they have for this place and for these kids, it’s contagious and you wanna be a part of it,” Hames said.

Also covered on the tour was child abuse in youth sports. Safe Sport estimates that 40% to 50% of kids experience some form of abuse throughout their athletic careers. Hames said that, while she’s never experienced it herself, it hits close to home.

“Abuse is prevalent in youth sports and they offer training programs for athletes for coaches to be able to learn more about it so we can hopefully prevent it in the future,” Hames said.

One of the most moving moments of the tour was a stop in a stairwell. It’s the area that seems the most personal of the CAC, where the children that they serve sign their names, draw pictures and leave messages when they’re done.

“It brought tears to my eyes a little bit just to see all of their writings after they left,” Hames said. “And you don’t think in our community that it’s happening and it is, and I think it’s important for people to know that.”

Hames said that, moving forward, she will try to be more aware and involved with the CAC and is encouraging others to do the same.

“You can also take the different training courses that they offer to help educate yourself about abuse and what’s happening in your community,” Hames said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.