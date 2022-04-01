Lawmakers debate over studying health implications of Mead waste

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a little more than a year since Nebraska shut down this ethanol plant in Mead, a small town community a half-hour drive west of the metro.

Soon after, the Nebraska attorney general sued the company Alt-En.

Operators took in seed corn that had been treated with insecticides and pesticides and turned it into bio-fuel. The trouble is all the chemical waste is still on the property.

Wet cake the size of a football field 150 feet deep.

The concern is what is that doing to the environment the air, the water, and more so how is that impacting those who live nearby and downstream.

“I would ask that you have compassion for those who live in Saunders County and ask you to support the science. It’s all about the research,” said Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue.

Some lawmakers warned colleagues of what happened in Flint, Michigan, where the drinking water was contaminated and Michigan is on the hook for some $600-million in damages, that any silence from Nebraska lawmakers could be a problem.

“There’s a good chance the state is going to have some liability,” said Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

But Sen. Blood got push back.

Not for the idea of spending $1 million so the University of Nebraska could continue its research into the health implications of the ethanol plan but that it was off-topic and couldn’t be attached to an amendment that would send money to the university to help recruit rural health care specialists.

In a rare move, Chair Dan Hughes pulled the amendment forcing lawmakers to try to overrule him.

Senator Erdman felt the amendment wasn’t germaine.

“When people do not agree, they raise their voices. Sen. Blood got her cheerleader voice up there,” said Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard.

“How come every time a woman raises her voice, we have to talk about it on the mic? But when you are a guy and do it, they say ‘he’s just using his football voice. He means business.’ When women raise their voice, how come we get berated for it?” said Blood.

In the end, the amendment stands and survives to see the next round.

“The vote to overrule the chair is adopted,” said Hughes.

