Lincoln High School marks 150 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What’s believed to be the oldest school in the state to consistently have the same name, is marking a big milestone on Sunday, April 3.

We caught up with the principal of Lincoln High School to talk more about the big anniversary. Architectural Digest and many other publications have highlighted the school building’s beauty. “We are so blessed to work and have our students learn in this kind of building,” Larson said. “Lincoln High has existed at 21st and J Streets since 1914. The school actually began in Lincoln the 1871-1872 school year. Originally, the building was a little bit further west, closer to where Pershing Auditorium is now. Lincoln High moved to this location at 22nd and J Street in 1914. That was the first year we were at this location. We celebrated 100 years at this location in 2014.”

There are a number of notable people who have come through the school over the years. A couple of names include national TV talk show host Dick Cavett, and Ted Sorensen, who was a speech writer and advisor for President John F. Kennedy. “Our theater is named after Sorensen,” Larson said. “There are tons of other distinguished alumni throughout our 150-year existence. We just got our wall of distinguished alumni touched up. We are excited to show those off.”

The public is invited to Lincoln High School on Sunday, April 3, from 1-4 p.m. as staff and students will host an open house to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

The open house will include student guided tours of the building, an art show in the media center, a video interview booth, and a look through the archives as curated by the media center. In addition, there will be brief remarks in the Ted Sorensen Theater from 1-1:15 p.m.

