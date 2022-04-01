Martin recovers, hopeful for “big season” in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Oliver Martin led Nebraska with 103 receiving yards in the Huskers’ season opener last season. After the Illinois game, Martin only had 3 more catches during the Huskers’ 3-9 campaign.

Martin suffered a knee injury, which sidelined him over the next four weeks. He returned to action when Nebraska traveled to Michigan State in early October. However, Martin admits he wasn’t fully recovered, and he played the rest of the season less than 100-percent healthy.

“It felt like it was finally my time,” Martin said. “It kind of got stripped away from me.”

Martin says he regained his explosiveness, which he’s noticed during spring football. Martin believes he’s practiced well, while learning Mark Whipple’s offense. Martin says he’s established a strong relationship with new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

“I think if I stay healthy I can be really productive in the offense,” Martin said. “I think I can have a lot of games like the Illinois game if I’m healthy. I’m back now. I feel good. Its a relief and I’m ready to have a big year.”

