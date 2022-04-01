NDHHS pulls variant, breakthrough data

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since its update last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has removed the page on its website containing periodic data updates on COVID-19 variant cases and vaccination breakthroughs.

Last week, the page listed confirmation of a dozen cases of the omicron BA.2 subvariant.

The department reported earlier this week that it was working on implementing new tools, specifically genomic and wastewater surveillance, “to better understand and track COVID-19 and its variants” and potentially other future viruses.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recently removed the page containing tallies of confirmed variant cases and vaccination breakthroughs in Nebraska. (Nebraska DHHS / WOWT)

NEBRASKA DATA SNAPSHOT

According to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data updated Wednesday, the state updated the following numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations as of Tuesday:

DEATHS: DHHS reported 101 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,410 people. The last time the state reported more than 100 deaths in a week’s time was in mid-January.

CASES: Testing numbers across the state in the past week were about 8,000 more than the week prior, but yielded very few positives. Among 28,095 tests, 534 positive cases were recorded. The totals nudged Nebraska’s positivity rate up to 2.7% as of Saturday, from an adjusted 2.6% reported a week ago. About a month ago, it was 10.2%. About two months ago, it was 26.6%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department also reported 26 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday compared to about a week ago, bringing this week’s total to 93 COVID-19 patients.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity & Respiratory Illness dashboard, as of Wednesday, hospitals across the state were caring for 85 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 97 reported about a week ago. There were six adult COVID-19 patients still in ICUs. The state dashboard also reported two pediatric COVID-19 patients, down from four reported about a week ago.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of Wednesday, 73% of 3,222 adult beds were occupied, compared with 69% of 3,218 adult beds about a week ago. Pediatric wards had 85% of 369 beds full, compared with 76% of 368 pediatric beds a week ago.

As of Wednesday, 74% of 478 adult ICU beds were filled, compared with 70% of 481 beds last week; and 82% of 153 pediatric ICU beds were full, compared to 73% of 153 about a week ago.

VACCINATIONS: The state’s vaccination rate for the 1.77 million residents ages 5 and older increased less about 0.3% in the past nine days to 68%. The state administered 11,141 doses in that time.

