Schanaman promoted to Friday night starter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman will start the Huskers’ series opener against Ohio State on Friday. Schanaman moves up in the rotation with Koty Frank and Dawson McCarville pitching on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Schanaman has a team-high 33 strikeouts for the Huskers (9-14). The senior from Grand Island has a 1-3 record with a 3.62 ERA.

Nebraska’s game against Ohio State is scheduled for a 5:05pm start in Columbus. The game will be live streamed on BTN+.

