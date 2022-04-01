Seasonable Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be close to average for early April. The second half of the weekend looks to be breezy. Precipitation is possible the first half of next week.

Rain is likely this evening in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. After midnight tonight, the rain should move out and clouds will decrease. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High temperatures should be in the 60s with northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a small chance of isolated to widely scattered showers. Highs temperatures will be mainly in the 60s with southeast winds becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There is a small chance for rain on Monday. A better chance of rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system moves through the region. Some lingering precipitation is possible into Thursday too. Tuesday looks to be breezy. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be windy. Below average temperatures return Wednesday as well.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

