Advertisement

Seasonable Weekend

Seasonable Weekend
By Brandon Rector
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be close to average for early April. The second half of the weekend looks to be breezy. Precipitation is possible the first half of next week.

Rain is likely this evening in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. After midnight tonight, the rain should move out and clouds will decrease. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High temperatures should be in the 60s with northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a small chance of isolated to widely scattered showers. Highs temperatures will be mainly in the 60s with southeast winds becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

There is a small chance for rain on Monday. A better chance of rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system moves through the region. Some lingering precipitation is possible into Thursday too. Tuesday looks to be breezy. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be windy. Below average temperatures return Wednesday as well.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
Photo courtesy MGN
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified
First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Three seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Superior
LPD: 17-year-old girl safe following report of being human trafficked

Latest News

Seasonable Weekend
Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast
Cooler in the west, warmer in the east.
Breezy and milder on Friday with rain late in the day
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast