Separation of Yard Waste Begins April 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Friday, April 1, Lincoln garbage collectors will collect grass and leaves (yard waste), separately from household trash. State law requires that from April 1 through November 30, yard waste must be separated from other household waste. Tree trimmings, garden waste, and weeds may be included with regular household garbage.

Separate collection of grass and leaves is provided by local garbage collectors for a fee. Those who do not subscribe to the special collection have three options:

Place only grass and leaves in paper yard waste bags and haul them to the North 48th Street Solid Waste Management Facility at 5101 North 48th Street

Hire a lawn service to collect yard waste for composting or mulch the clippings and leaves into the yard

Mulch or compost yard waste to help add nutrients to your yard

Residents who subscribe to separate yard waste collection must begin to separate yard waste from their household garbage after their last waste collection in March. Approved collection containers include paper yard waste bags available from retailers; 32-gallon containers with tight-fitting lids; or 95-gallon containers provided by garbage collectors. For more information about curbside collection, contact your garbage collector.

“Residents who take their grass and leaves to the transfer station or use a yard waste service are reminded that litter, trash, dog toys, or other items are not allowed in the yard waste,” said Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. “Place your leaves and grass in paper bags, not plastic. The yard waste is then processed into compost, called EarthFuel (formerly known as LinGro). We thank Lincoln residents for helping to increase the community’s sustainability by producing quality compost.”

The City inspects incoming yard waste loads at the composting facility. If garbage is found mixed with yard waste, the garbage collector may charge its customers additional fees.

For more information on how to compost at home, visit lincoln.ne.gov/compost. More information is also available by calling the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.

