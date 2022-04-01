Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance has identified the two deceased victims from the tractor-trailer crash that occurred on I-80 near MM 381 in Seward County Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer was occupied by Sergey Korotash, 38, of Sacramento, CA, and Mikhail Tarbeev, 41, of Carmichael, CA. Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor-trailer heading westbound lost control and overturned.

Authorities said road conditions likely contributed to the crash. Nebraska 511 showed the section of road was covered in ice at the time of the crash.

Images from the scene showed a semitrailer with a UPS logo in the median with heavy damage. A large number of boxes were also strewn across the median.

Westbound I-80 was closed for a couple hours following the crash.

