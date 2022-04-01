State senators poised to override governor’s veto of rental assistance bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Unicameral and Governor Ricketts are going back and forth over whether the state should apply for millions of dollars of additional federal rental assistance.

Governor Ricketts vetoed a bill this week that would force the state to apply for more federal funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Now, the Nebraska Legislature is considering overriding the veto.

State Senator Matt Hansen is backing LB 1073, which would request more rental assistance funding from the federal government. He said the state is still helping people in Nebraska catch up on rental payments after struggling during the pandemic.

“We see the need is still high, certainly with inflation, rising prices, supply chain shortages, and people struggling to get everyday items,” Senator Hansen said.

Lawmakers are voting next week to override the Governor’s veto. They would need 30 votes and Senator Hansen believes they have enough.

“It’s going to be a close vote, so it’s really important for everyone to call their state senator and let them know that they support and would like these funds,” Senator Hansen said.

The state missed the March 31 deadline to receive $120 million in rental assistance, but the senator said there is still a chance to get $50 million. This would secure assistance for the next three years.

Governor Ricketts said in his veto letter:

“The ERAP is no longer about addressing the impacts of coronavirus. Instead, taking three more years of federal funding to make rental payments will create a government subsidy that will make people more reliant on the government for years to come.”

The senator disagrees.

“You know this is designed to be a temporary program,” Senator Hansen said. “It does have an end date and it’s not designed for that.”

Senator Hansen said Lincoln and Lancaster County have their own set of funds for rental assistance. He said this funding would impact other counties and areas across the state.

