Teen dies from injuries following head-on crash near Superior

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person had died from his injuries following a two-vehicle accident Thursday near Superior.

Nuckolls County Sheriff Brad Baker said 14-year-old Logan Roberts, of Hardy, has died from his injuries after he was flighted to a Kearney hospital for care.

Logan was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother 17-year-old Austin Roberts. Austin remains in serious condition at a Lincoln hospital. Also in serious condition is 64-year-old Lavonna Sloane, of Superior.

The head-on collision happened on Highway 8 east of Superior around 7:45 a.m.

Investigation determined that the westbound vehicle, a 2001 Buick driven by Austin Roberts, collided with the eastbound 2016 Chevy Impala, driven by Lavonna Sloane.

Sheriff Baker said the teen was attempting to pass multiple vehicles and was unable to safely complete the pass and get back into his lane before striking the Impala.

At the time, the conditions on the road were slick due to the weather.

The sheriff said Sloane was the only person wearing her seat belt.

The sheriff’s office along with Superior Fire and EMT’s and Nelson EMT’s responded to the scene.

“It’s extremely tough on first responders because everybody knows everyone,” said Sheriff Baker. He said they are a small community where they knew everyone involved in the crash and their families.

He added that the teens were on their way to Superior Public School.

Sheriff Baker said it’s too much tragedy for a community, mentioning the death of another Superior student, 16-year-old Victoria Fleming, in a crash in Hastings.

