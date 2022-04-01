Troopers find several controlled substances in multiple traffic stops

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people after locating numerous controlled substances during traffic stops in various parts of Nebraska this week.

Tuesday at approximately 11:20 a.m., a trooper contacted the driver of a GMC Sierra at the Kearney Rest Area, at mile marker 269 of I-80. During the encounter, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. An NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 2 pounds of cocaine, concealed inside the center console. The driver, Dionicio Sandoval Alvarez, 31, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested for possession of cocaine – more than 140 grams, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Quest speeding on I-80 near Waco, at mile marker 360. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 222 pounds of marijuana, concealed in duffel bags in the cargo area of the van. The driver, Rigoberto Prado Barajas, 23, of Patterson, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in York County Jail.

Thursday, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet minivan speeding on Highway 30 in Shelton. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 61 pounds of marijuana, over 750 THC vape cartridges, over 100 syringes of suspected ketamine, 2 pounds of marijuana wax, 24 dosage units of LSD, over 380 packages of THC edibles, and smaller amounts of cocaine, ketamine, DMT, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms and chocolate bars, amphetamine, unknown pills, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Kelly Scheel, 48, of Salem, Oregon, was arrested for several drug offenses. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

