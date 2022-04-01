Advertisement

UPDATE: Candidates for special election must be named by April 22

The state has set a date for the special election to select someone to serve out the remaining months of his term.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hours after Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation went into effect, the state has set a date for the special election to select someone to serve out the remaining months of his term.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday set the special election for Fortenberry’s seat, serving 710,000 Nebraskans, for Tuesday, June 28. That’s the same date the former Congressman will be sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.

The Congressman announced his resignation over the weekend, two days after he was convicted of lying to the FBI. The resignation went into effect Thursday night as Congress adjourned for the day.

Special election ballots will have only two names on them. Nebraska’s Democratic and Republican parties will gather with their executive boards in the coming weeks to select a single candidate for their respective party.

The Secretary of State’s office said the deadline for the parties to pick their candidates is April 22nd, with the ballots being certified May 6.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots in person starting May 31; early ballots will be sent 15 days ahead of the vote to those who request them. The deadline for sending mail-in ballots is June 10th.

The special election will be the second of three votes cast for Nebraska’s next 1st District Congressional seat this year. The first will be in the May 10 primary — because of the timing, Fortenberry’s name will still appear on that ballot — then the special election on June 28, and finally the November 8 general election to decide who fills the seat for the next term in January.

June 28 is also the date Fortenberry will be sentenced in California. Fortenberry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He could also face no jail time at all.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
Photo courtesy MGN
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified
First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Three seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Superior
LPD: 17-year-old girl safe following report of being human trafficked

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Seasonable Weekend
CAC Expansion Adds Special Victims Unit
CAC Expansion Adds Special Victims Unit
Child Advocacy Center Helping Kids Across Nebraska
Child Advocacy Center Helping Kids Across Nebraska
Special Election Date Set
Special Election Date Set