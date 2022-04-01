WWE Monday makes its debut at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -WWE Monday is making its debut in Lincoln. Monday Night RAW is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, June 20.

The event will feature several RAW superstars live at PBA like Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan and many more. The show will also include a match between RAW Tag-Team Champions RK-BRO and Street Profits and a match between RAW Women’s Champion Beck Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App on mobile devices. The PBA Ticket Office is open on Tuesdays from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour prior to doors opening on event day.

For more information, go to www.PinnacleBankArena.com.

