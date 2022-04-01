Advertisement

WWE Monday makes its debut at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 20

See WWE Raw broadcast from Smoothie King Center for final time this year
WWE Monday is making its debut in Lincoln. Monday Night RAW is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, June 20.(tcw-wvue)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -WWE Monday is making its debut in Lincoln. Monday Night RAW is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, June 20.

The event will feature several RAW superstars live at PBA like Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan and many more. The show will also include a match between RAW Tag-Team Champions RK-BRO and Street Profits and a match between RAW Women’s Champion Beck Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App on mobile devices. The PBA Ticket Office is open on Tuesdays from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour prior to doors opening on event day.

For more information, go to www.PinnacleBankArena.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
Photo courtesy MGN
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested
LPD: 17-year-old girl safe following report of being human trafficked
First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Three seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Superior
LPD: Woman tries cashing stolen check, leaves state ID behind

Latest News

First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Teen dies from injuries following head-on crash near Superior
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified
A general quarantine for Fonner Park has been removed.
Fonner Park general quarantine lifted
Every day, 137 people die in the United States from a traumatic brain injury and more than five...
DHHS spreading awareness towards brain injuries