Habitat of Humanity hosts Earth Day Donation Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Habitat of Humanity will host the Earth Day Donation Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the soon-to-be location of the new Habitat ReStore on 5601 S. 59th Street.

Habitat ReStore is a home improvement thrift store that sells discounted items to the public with the proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln.

Donations made during the Earth Day Donation Drive will help stock the shelves of the new store and keep items out of the landfill.

Items needed for the donation drive include furniture, appliances, lighting, building materials, home décor and plumbing.

The official opening date of the Habitat ReStore is coming up on Saturday, May 7.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has been bringing people together to build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing for over 34 years. Their mission has been supported by members of the faith community, businesses and individuals dedicated to the idea that everyone deserves a decent place to live.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.