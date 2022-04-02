Advertisement

Habitat of Humanity hosts Earth Day Donation Drive

The Habitat of Humanity will host the Earth Day Donation Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2...
The Habitat of Humanity will host the Earth Day Donation Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the soon-to-be location of the new Habitat ReStore on 5601 S. 59th Street.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Habitat of Humanity will host the Earth Day Donation Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the soon-to-be location of the new Habitat ReStore on 5601 S. 59th Street.

Habitat ReStore is a home improvement thrift store that sells discounted items to the public with the proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln.

Donations made during the Earth Day Donation Drive will help stock the shelves of the new store and keep items out of the landfill.

Items needed for the donation drive include furniture, appliances, lighting, building materials, home décor and plumbing.

The official opening date of the Habitat ReStore is coming up on Saturday, May 7.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has been bringing people together to build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing for over 34 years. Their mission has been supported by members of the faith community, businesses and individuals dedicated to the idea that everyone deserves a decent place to live.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified
First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Teen dies from injuries following head-on crash near Superior
UPDATE: LPD says missing child safely home
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Teens ages 14 or 15 years old will have an opportunity to register for a tractor safety...
UNMC, Nebraska Extension announce tractor safety course for teens
Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash
UPDATE: LPD says missing child safely home
Saturday High Temperatures
Seasonable Weekend