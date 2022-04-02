Advertisement

Hastings College Overwatch qualifies for NECC Playoffs

By Mason Kern
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College Esports Overwatch team is playoff bound in the National Esports Collegiate Conference for the first time in program history.

This is the first semester that esports is considered a varsity sport on the Broncos’ campus. The program has four different teams and coach Andy Chase told Local4 Sports that all four have a chance to qualify for the postseason.

“It’s really been just a cherry on top,” Chase said. “Going from not knowing what to expect with this being the first time I’ve coached, to all of a sudden three, maybe four of our four teams making it, has just been really fun to see.”

