Huskers edge Scarlet Knights, 2-1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In a tough defensive battle, the Nebraska softball team (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) claimed its ninth consecutive victory beating Rutgers (23-14, 1-4 Big Ten), 2-1.

Olivia Ferrell got her 13th win of the season. She pitched five innings and gave up five hits and one earned run. She also had two walks and six strikeouts. Courtney Wallace got her third save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings and giving up just one hit.

For the Scarlet Knights, Ashley Hitchcock pitched the complete game, falling to 9-10 on the year. She gave up seven hits and two earned runs. Hitchcock walked six batters and struck out four.

On offense, freshman Ava Bredwell led with two hits. A double down the left field line put Bredwell in scoring position, and eventually tallied the first run of the day. Sydney Gray, Mya Felder, Abbie Squier, Peyton Glatter and Caitlynn Neal all added a hit on the day. Billie Andrews was walked four consecutive at bats for the second game in a row, matching the school record for the second time.

Nebraska was the first on the board with one run in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Bredwell doubled down the left line. A walk for Glatter and a single from Neal loaded the bases. With two outs, Billie Andrews was walked to bring in the first run of the game. The Huskers headed into the third inning ahead, 1-0.

Nebraska added another run in the bottom of the third. Singles from Sydney Gray, Mya Feldder and Ava Bredwell loaded the bases. The second run of the day was also due to a walk, this time for Glatter. NU extended its lead to 2-0.

Rutgers added one of their own in the top of the fifth inning. A single and a sacrifice bunt put a runner in scoring position. After a walk, Maddie Lawson hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score the lone run of the day for the Scarlet Knights. However, it was not enough as the Huskers claimed the victory, 2-1.

The Huskers will finish the three-game series with a game tomorrow at Bowlin Stadium. NU will face Rutgers at 12 p.m. (CT). Fans can listen to a live broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. It will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

