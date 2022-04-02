Advertisement

Live Yes Studio reopens gallery for First Friday after two years

Live Yes First Friday Art Show
By Bria Battle
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The pandemic has impacted many, including the arts community here in Lincoln. On Friday, a local art studio opened their doors to the public for the first time in two years.

Live Yes Studio said it’s been tough not having an art show since the pandemic. It was a big night for the studio. They normally host First Friday art shows, but the pandemic forced them to close their art gallery.

So they went two years without hosting the events, but now they are back. The director said Friday turned out to be one of their biggest shows ever.

“It has been really really taxing but by the end of the night we will all be so happy that we really got it done,” said Craig Casados, Director for Resources at Live Yes.

He said the team has worked hard the past three months to bring the art show back.

“Upstairs, what you saw is a beautiful place right now,” Casados said. “We had to paint. We had to fix things. We had to get it to be able to look how it does right now.”

The studio is a space for adults with disabilities to express themselves through art. The art show gives them a chance to make money from their work.

Most of them created art during the pandemic, and now it’s finally on display.

“Now that we’re back, now that we’ll be at every First Friday again, it’s been wonderful and we’re looking forward to make money for a lot of people,” Casados said.

Live Yes said they’re planning their next in-person events. They look forward to their next art show and summer fundraiser.

