LPD searching for missing 10-year-old

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are currently searching for a missing 10-year-old and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Julio Magoon was last seen leaving his home in the area of 19th & Superior, Friday evening. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and carrying a black and gray backpack. He may also have a jacket with him.

Julio is approximately 4′, 75 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Officers and family members have been checking the surrounding area during the overnight hours and have not been able to locate Julio,” according to a press release from the department.

LPD is asking that anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to call 402-441-6000.

