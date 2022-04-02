Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police identify two people who died in a fiery crash Thursday night.

Thursday at 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a personal injury crash. Police say an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima SVU at 192nd and F streets. The Nissan caught fire and two women in the car were declared dead at the scene.

Police identified the victims as Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna, NE. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant.

Police said the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Omaha Police say alcohol and high speeds are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

