Omaha Police: Man forced to sign over vehicle title at gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a carjacking that saw a man forcibly hand over his vehicle’s title.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a man set up an agreement to sell a car Friday night. He and a prospective buyer met near 30th & Ames Avenue around 9:31 p.m.

Police say the buyer then pulled out a gun and told the victim to sign over the vehicle title before leaving the area in the victim’s car.

Officers say the suspect is a 5′11″ - 6′0″ black male weighing roughly 220-230 pounds. The suspect has long dreads, a small goatee, and was wearing a red bandana and red shirt. Police say the suspect arrived to the meeting in a black Chrysler 300 with a North Dakota license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

