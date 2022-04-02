Advertisement

Omaha Police: Man forced to sign over vehicle title at gunpoint

(CBS46)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a carjacking that saw a man forcibly hand over his vehicle’s title.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a man set up an agreement to sell a car Friday night. He and a prospective buyer met near 30th & Ames Avenue around 9:31 p.m.

Police say the buyer then pulled out a gun and told the victim to sign over the vehicle title before leaving the area in the victim’s car.

Officers say the suspect is a 5′11″ - 6′0″ black male weighing roughly 220-230 pounds. The suspect has long dreads, a small goatee, and was wearing a red bandana and red shirt. Police say the suspect arrived to the meeting in a black Chrysler 300 with a North Dakota license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: LPD says missing child safely home
Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash
First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Teen dies from injuries following head-on crash near Superior
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
LFR responds to housefire in northeast Lincoln
A debate is playing out across the country as the Treasury Department begins reallocating some...
Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance
Stretch of Highway 41 to undergo road repairs
Overnight road work on I-80 begins Sunday night
LTU says the closure is from North 11th and North 14th Streets and will reopen by Saturday,...
Section of Adams Street to close April 4