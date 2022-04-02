Special Olympics Spring Games reopen after three-year pause

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After a three-year pause, the Special Olympics Spring Games are back in action. Thousands of athletes are hitting the courts and lanes this weekend.

2019 was the last Spring Games Event held for the Special Olympics. The pause comes from the pandemic, with many Special Olympic athletes being considered in the higher risk category for COVID.

The pandemic was forgotten about Saturday as athletes hit the court for five-on-five basketball.

Basketball and bowling are the two sports in this year’s Spring Games. Lincoln is the host site this weekend as athletes competed at Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln NorthStar Saturday. There’s over 1,000 participating from across the state, including teams from Lincoln, Fremont, Beatrice, Omaha and Scottsbluff.

Organizers said it was hard to take a break from the games because the athletes love it so much, and they’re thankful to finally be back in person this year.

“You can just tell everyone is excited to be here,” Taylor Wolf, Director of Volunteer Services Special Olympics. “Our athletes seem even more upbeat, positive and intense then normal. You can tell they haven’t done it in awhile so they are excited to be here and ready to compete.”

This year also marks 50 years of Special Olympics in Nebraska. The Summer Games are set for the middle of May. Sunday morning athletes are competing in singles bowling at Sun Valley Lanes. It’s free and open to the public to watch and support.

