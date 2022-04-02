Sunday Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly cloudy skies to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very pleasant start to the weekend with sunshine and temperatures reaching into the lower to middle 60s, wind, clouds, and some scattered showers will be on the table for Sunday as we finish the weekend. Overall, over the next week, temperatures look to be up and down with a system coming through the area towards the middle of next week that could bring some moisture and quite a bit of wind to the area.

Skies look to stay mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening with cloud cover increasing as we head into the day on Sunday. A weak disturbance moving through the area should keep clouds around for most of the day on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for most of the area. There is a small chance for a few isolated to widely scattered showers across the state, though any showers we do see aren’t expected to produce much of any precipitation. One thing we will notice will be the wind. Southerly winds look to be breezy early in the day, with gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible. As we progress through the day, winds will turn to the west and then eventually to the northwest as a low pressure system slides through the area. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH will be possible, with some of the strongest winds expected across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers are possible on Sunday. (KOLN)

Low temperatures tonight look to be fairly seasonal with lows dropping into the low 30s for some spots in western Nebraska with lows only falling to the upper 30s to low 40s across eastern parts of the state.

Lows into Sunday morning will dip into the low 30s to low 40s. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be a touch cooler across western Nebraska, where northwesterly winds will bring in some cooler air. Look for highs to reach the low to mid 60s across central and eastern Nebraska. If the clouds are a bit thicker than expected or if winds turn to the northwest a bit sooner, that could hold down temperatures across eastern Nebraska by a few degrees.

Highs on Sunday should reach the mid 50s to mid 60s across the state. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us some quiet weather to start the work week on Monday with highs in the low 60s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Our next - and likely best - chance for some moisture will come as we head into the day on Tuesday as another clipper type system will dive through the area. While some moisture will be possible, it doesn’t look like it will be very substantial. What does look more likely with that system is that we could see quite a bit of wind across the area on Tuesday, Wednesday, and even into the day on Thursday as the system slides through the area. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will be possible at times during that stretch. As we look ahead towards next weekend and the annual Red-White Spring Game, the weather looks to be fairly seasonal, though potentially a bit breezy.

Seasonal temperatures this weekend into early next week will give way to cooler, windy weather by the middle of the week. (KOLN)

