Work to begin on I-80 between Lincoln and Greenwood Interchange on April 3

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Weather permitting, work will begin April 3, on I-80 between Lincoln (Exit 405) and the Greenwood Interchange (Exit 420), according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Iowa Civil Contracting Inc., of Victor, Iowa, is the contractor for the project. Work includes pavement repairs, crack and joint sealing, and new pavement markings throughout the project. Work on this project will take place at night, from 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be maintained with reduced speeds and lane closures. Anticipated completion is summer 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

