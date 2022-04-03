College student opens Reactor Coffee before senior year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While college students are focused on graduating and getting ready to work in their chosen career field, one University of Nebraska-Lincoln student opened a business, and is now helping others make it through college one latte at a time.

Megan Castor is a senior at UNL from Omaha. She believes coffee shops are vital to a local community for friendships, conversations and also for students trying to get through school.

Castor wanted to see more involvement from students in the coffee industry- so she decided to make her own spot, Reactor Coffee. The shop used to belong to another woman, but it closed during the pandemic and the owner passed away. Now Castor is working to bring it to life again.

“I was like this isn’t going to happen when I’m in college,” Castor said. ‘This might just be a pipe dream.”

The shop is a short walk from UNL’s campus, located at Turbine Flats, near 22nd and “Y” Streets.

Castor said she was nervous at first to open the shop.

“I didn’t want anyone to come in I was so scared,” Castor recalled. “Please don’t come in I still don’t know what I’m doing.”

Nine months after opening, the shop is averaging 70 customers a day, and college students are taking note.

“It’s crazy walking through campus and seeing my sticker on people’s water bottles, because that’s something I created,” Castor said.

The shop is split-level with a lounge area and decorative walls.

“I have a horrible addiction to antiques, estate sales and plants,” she added.

Castor says coffee isn’t fueling this passion, it’s all about the people she meets along the way.

“I just feel really lucky and I think that’s the best way to explain it is a lot of luck.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.