Dillan King claims bronze at B1G Finals

COLLEGE PARK, Penn. (KOLN) -Dillan King claimed the bronze medal for a third-place finish on high bar at the 2022 Big Ten Championships Saturday night. The Eagle Mountain, Utah native also earned a spot on the second-team All-Big Ten team and B1G Sportsmanship Award honors. The night is also highlighted by junior Sam Phillips’ first-team All-Big Ten selection and freshman Chris Hiser’s B1G Freshman of the Year honors.

Starting off the night, Taylor Christopulos opened the competition on floor registering a 12.95 on the event, as the only Husker to compete on floor.

Transitioning to pommel horse, senior Charlie Giles led off, registering a 13.15 for the Huskers. Maintaining momentum for the Big Red, junior Khalil Jackson followed and scored a 13.325, taking sixth rank overall in the finals. Freshman Travis Wong earned a 13.475, landing in fifth place. Senior Evan Krileyanchored the lineup for the Huskers notching a 12.50.

After a brief break, competition began for the final three events: vault, parallel bars and high bar. Junior Donte McKinney competed first on vault, collecting a 13.10. Sam Phillips scored 13.95, while teammate Taylor Christopulos put up a 14.225 and claimed sixth overall on the podium.

Captain Dillan King showed out on parallel bars earning a score of 13.55 for Nebraska. The Eagle Mountain, Utah native moved to high bar where he earned an impressive third-rank podium finish with his 13.675, collecting the bronze medal for Nebraska. Sam Phillips paced with a score of 13.60 and also earning a podium finish in sixth overall. Taylor Christopulos scored a 10.80 and Donte McKinney collected a 12.325 respectively.

Michigan had three conference champions- Jacob Moore on floor (14.40), Evgeny Siminiuc on parallel bars (14.50), and Paul Juda on high bar (14.50). Penn State’s Chase Clingman claimed the pommel horse title (14.425). Ashton Anaya from Illinois took the still rings title (14.375). Kameron Nelson from Ohio State earned the vault title (14.80).

Michigan’s Paul Juda was named Gymnast of the Championships, while Michigan’s head coach Yuan Xiao earned Big Ten Coach of the Year, a unanimous selection from the conference coaches. Juda also claimed the all-around title last night on the first day of the Big Ten Championships (85.350) and was awarded Big Ten Gymnast of the Year accolades.

Up Next

The Huskers return to competition April 15 for the qualifier round of the NCAA Championships at Sooner territory in Norman, Oklahoma. The meet is set to take place at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can keep up with live updates by following @NebraskaMensGymnastics on Twitter.

