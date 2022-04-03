Advertisement

Iowa to kill 52,000 more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

(MGN / Credit: Lance Cheung / USDA / Cutout Credit: woodleywonderworks / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa agriculture officials announced Sunday that another 15,0000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed after bird flu spread to two more commercial flocks.

Since the outbreak began a month ago, millions of fowl have been killed, many of them in Iowa, which is the nation’s leading egg producer. The latest cases were at a commercial turkey flock in Sac County and in a flock of commercial breeding chickens in Humboldt County.

Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: LPD says missing child safely home
Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash
First responders on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Superior.
Teen dies from injuries following head-on crash near Superior
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Victims from Thursday morning I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Temperatures look to hold in the low to mid 60s for most of the state by Monday afternoon.
Monday Forecast: A pleasant start to the week, windy weather on tap for much of upcoming week
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
A debate is playing out across the country as the Treasury Department begins reallocating some...
Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance
Stretch of Highway 41 to undergo road repairs