LFR responds to housefire in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.

According to LFR, first responders were called to the house due to a fully-involved garage fire. LFR said the fire did spread into the house, though remained in the kitchen area.

One person was sent to the hospital due to the incident. The extent of the victim’s injuries is currently unknown.

The Fire inspector is investigating to determine the cause of the incident.

This is an ongoing event. Stay tuned to 1011 NOW for more details.

