Monday Forecast: A pleasant start to the week, windy weather on tap for much of upcoming week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a fairly pleasant weekend, we should see more nice weather as we start the work week on Monday. The wind will really have a big impact on the state this week though as a strong disturbance is expected to dive through the area through the middle of the week. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH will be possible at times, especially on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Outside of the strong winds, there is also a small chance for some scattered showers, possibly mixing with some snow on Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday.

Look for clouds to clear out from west to east as we head into Sunday evening and Sunday night. Some clouds look to hang around on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies expected through the day as high pressure slides through the area. Dry weather is expected to start the work week. Winds should turn to the southeast for most by the afternoon with winds sustained at around 10 to 15 MPH for eastern Nebraska. Central and western Nebraska will see breezy conditions by the afternoon as a strong pressure gradient develops. Look for winds possibly gusting to 30 to 40 MPH by the afternoon.

Clouds should clear out tonight and into the day on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies and dry weather expected. (KOLN)

With clearing skies and high pressure sliding through the state, we should see a good night for radiational cooling with lows falling to the mid 20s to mid 30s by Monday morning.

Look for lows to settle into the mid 20s to mid 30s by Monday morning. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s to upper 60s by Monday afternoon with warmest readings expected across the western third of the state. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should reach to right around 60°.

Temperatures look to hold in the low to mid 60s for most of the state by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Past Monday, a stronger disturbance is forecast to dive south into the Plains. As this happens, our upper level pattern will turn more northwesterly, helping push cooler air into the region. Through the middle of the week, a low pressure system is expected to deep and slide across the northern plains. This system could bring us some scattered light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of a rain-snow mix Wednesday night into early Thursday across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska. Any moisture we do see is expected to remain very light with generally less than 0.25″ of liquid precipitation expected.

The more noticeable impact from this system will be the wind, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, as an upper level trough deeps across the northern plains. Look for wind gusts to potentially reach 50 to 60 MPH by Wednesday afternoon with top end wind gusts around 50 MPH by Thursday afternoon.

Widespread strong winds are expected on Wednesday with top end wind gusts around 60 MPH possible for some parts of the state. (KOLN)

Widespread strong winds are expected on Thursday afternoon with gusts up to 50 to 55 MPH possible. (KOLN)

The strong winds are expected to subside as we head towards Thursday night, but breezy winds are still expected for Friday and even into Saturday to begin the weekend.

The strong northerly winds will help push cooler air into the region through the middle of the work week. Look for highs on Monday and Tuesday to reach into the 60s for most of the state before we see temperatures slide back to the 40s and 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures then are expected to rebound by the weekend with forecast highs by next Sunday in the 70s to near 80° across the state!

Breezy to windy conditions are expected for much of the upcoming week with temperatures falling into the 40s by Thursday before rebounding back to the 60s and 70s by next weekend. (KOLN)

