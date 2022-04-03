Advertisement

Overnight road work on I-80 begins Sunday night

(AP)
By Ryan Swanigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says overnight road work on I-80 will get underway Sunday night, April 3rd.

NDOT says the construction will stretch from 56th Street/Highway 77 (exit 405) on the extreme north side of Lincoln to Highway 63 (exit 420 to Greenwood) in Cass County. The department add it will take place from 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m.

“Work includes pavement repairs, crack and joint sealing, and new pavement markings throughout the project,” according to a press release.

“Traffic will be maintained with reduced speeds and lane closures.”

NDOT says the project is expected to be completed this summer. Driver are reminded to use caution when traveling in this area.

