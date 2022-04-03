Section of Adams Street to close April 4th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says drivers should expect to see a section of Adams Street close on Monday, April 4th.

LTU says the closure is from 11th and 14th Streets and will reopen by Saturday, April 9th.

“[The closure is] for Black Hills Energy meter relocation work,” LTU said in a press release. “Access to homes will be maintained when possible, [and] sidewalks will be closed.”

Drivers should plan an alternate route and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.