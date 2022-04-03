Stretch of Highway 41 to undergo road repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a stretch of Highway 41 in Gage and Johnson Counties will undergo road repairs.

NDOT the construction is set to begin Monday, April 4th, and will be from the Highway 43/Highway 41 intersection, just outside Adams, to Sterling.

“Work includes grading, culverts, bridge construction, electrical, trenched widening and asphalt overlay,” the department said in a press release.

The project spans roughly seven miles. NDOT says traffic will be maintained with flaggers and pilot cars.

“Temporary traffic signals will be used at bridge construction locations,” they added. “A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.”

The department says construction should come to an end by sometime this fall. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in this area.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.