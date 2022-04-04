Advertisement

Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. ordered to undergo evaluation ASAP
Roberto Silva Jr.
Roberto Silva Jr.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A delay Monday in the decision about whether the man who killed two people and injured two more at the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In in November 2020 will get the death penalty.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr.’s defense team said Monday that their client’s mental health has declined while in solitary confinement. Attorney Chris Lathrop said he isn’t sure whether Silva can assist in his own defense as the state prepares for the death penalty phase of his case.

He asked that Silva be examined by two psychologists from Lincoln Regional Center.

Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan Cox ordered Silva, who is being held at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, to be evaluated for competency at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Sarpy County Deputy Attorney Gage Cobb tells 6 News that, in his view, this order doesn’t impact the plea, only the sentencing phase.

“The statute allows that anytime the defense or prosecution has an issue due to competency, that the court can order an evaluation which it has done in trying the case,” he said.

Presiding Judge Nathan Cox asked the defense to get the mental evaluations underway as quickly as possible, even saying it’s probably best if the medical professionals at the regional center travel to Tecumseh to check out Silva.

Cameras weren’t allowed in court Monday, but 6 News noted that Silva looks much different than his mugshot and file video footage of earlier appearances; wearing a gray jumpsuit, he arrived in court with a buzzcut and long beard.

Roberto Silva Jr.
Roberto Silva Jr.(AP)

Silva was also surrounded by seven members of law enforcement during the entire proceeding.

In early March, Silva pleaded guilty to all 15 felony charges in the Bellevue Sonic shooting including first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty. Detectives said he was upset that he was investigated for using someone else’s account to buy $50 worth of food.

A three-judge panel was set last week to determine whether the double-murder case rises to the level of the death penalty. Judge Cox is joined on the panel by Judge Bryan Meismer of the 6th District Court and Judge Michael Piccolo of the 11th District.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
While college students are focused on graduating and getting ready to work in their chosen...
College student opens Reactor Coffee before senior year

Latest News

Over the last three years, the city of Lincoln has been able to repair and build more roads...
Lincoln projects see influx of progress due to 2019 quarter-cent sale tax
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: Turning breezy again...with a slight chance for rain
Nebraska Telehealth program funding application open
April is financial awareness month
April is financial awareness month