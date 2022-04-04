Car fire causes $30,000 in damage in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the 4500 block of S. 49th Street on Friday on the report of a car on fire.

The incident took place at around 4:45 p.m.

According to LFR, when crews arrived , they reported a fully-involved mini van with the fire beginning to ignite the deck of the home and melt siding on the fire home and a house next door to the fire home.

The fire was extinguished. Three cats were sheltered inside the home with no injuries reported.

The fire did not extend to the inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage totaled $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.