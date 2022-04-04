Advertisement

Car fire causes $30,000 in damage in

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the 4500 block of S. 49th Street on Friday on the report of a car on fire.

The incident took place at around 4:45 p.m.

According to LFR, when crews arrived , they reported a fully-involved mini van with the fire beginning to ignite the deck of the home and melt siding on the fire home and a house next door to the fire home.

The fire was extinguished. Three cats were sheltered inside the home with no injuries reported.

The fire did not extend to the inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage totaled $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
While college students are focused on graduating and getting ready to work in their chosen...
College student opens Reactor Coffee before senior year
LTU says the closure is from North 11th and North 14th Streets and will reopen by Saturday,...
Section of Adams Street to close April 4

Latest News

One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
UPDATE: One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes coming to CHI Health Center this summer
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents