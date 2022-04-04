Frost talks importance of consistency ahead of Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Monday’s spring practice. Frost opened with recapping spring football.

“We have gotten a lot better at a lot of things,” Frost said. “There is still some things I am not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That is spring ball in a nutshell. I did not think the offense had a great day today. We just need to execute a little bit better. We are doing some simple things a lot better. Spring has been fun. There has been a lot of guys bringing good energy. We are missing quite a few guys that are going to be key contributors and it will be nice to have them back but I think a lot of guys got better over the course of spring.”

Frost was asked what he wants to see from the quarterbacks during the spring game.

“Consistency,” he said. “We are doing some really good things at times. In this league you are not going to score a lot unless you can be consistent and sustain some drives and create some big plays along the way. To get opportunities for big plays you have to be consistent and keep moving the chains and I think that is really important in the Big Ten.”

He talked about the benefits of hosting recruits for the spring game.

“Any chance we get to get recruits on campus is a win for us,” Frost said. “I think we are scheduled to have quite a few good ones here Saturday so we are looking forward to it. It turns it into almost a fall game day where we have to host some guys on unofficial visits and some visitors and that makes it exciting. We love our fans and the enthusiasm around Husker football and we want recruits to get to see that as many times as possible.”

The Huskers will continue their spring practice on Wednesday. The annual red-white spring game is set for April, 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) with national television coverage by the Big Ten Network.

