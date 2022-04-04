Jack White to perform at Pinewood Bowl on June 12

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jack White announced an additional date of his 2022 Supply Chain Issues Tour, with a show at Pinewood Bowl Theater on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Tickets for the Lincoln concert will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Jack White, the founding member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather and a 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner, is set to release his fourth and fifth solo studio albums in 2022. Fear of the Dawn, featuring the single, “Taking Me Back,” will be released on April 8, 2022, and Entering Heaven Alive which includes “Love Is Selfish,” will follow on July 22, 2022.

In addition to writing songs such as The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army and The Raconteurs’ Steady, As She Goes, all three of White’s acclaimed previously released solo albums debuted at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 along with a variety of other charts.

In 2020, White released The White Stripes Greatest Hits, unveiled jackwhiteartanddesign.com and opened the doors to Third Man Records London.

According to a press release, White will be embarking on a worldwide tour in 2022 to support his new albums. Tickets and more information can be found at jackwhiteiii.com.

Individuals can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402-904-5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.