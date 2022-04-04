Lincoln projects see influx of progress due to 2019 quarter-cent sale tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Over the last three years, the city of Lincoln has been able to repair and build more roads than normal thanks to voter approving a quarter-cent sales tax increase in 2019.

The project, aimed at collecting $78 million to help fill a funding gap in the city budget.

The ballot initiative, that barely passed in 2019, raised sale tax rates from 7% to 7.25%. Those 1011 NOW spoke to about the program said it has been well worth it, not only because they’ve been able to do projects they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to do, but they’re brining in more money than projected.

Streets like 9th Street downtown, South 48th near Highway 2 and neighborhoods across the city have seen repairs and rehabilitation. Other, on the outskirts of town, have been prepared for new developments, using nearly $33 million collected from the quarter-cent sales tax.

“So far we have completed over $16 million in projects and this summer we have another $17 million worth coming online,” said Tom Shafer, LTU.

Since collections began in October 2019, data 1011 NOW requested shows the city has collected 14% more than projected. $10.1 million in year one, $15.1 in year two, and $9.6 million so far this year.

“This has allowed us to move projects ahead,” said Shafer. “Projects that would have had to wait until 2023, we’re able to do in 2022.”

Around 73.5% percent of the money goes to existing road repairs, 25% to new growth projects and 1.5% to the Railroad Safety Transportation District. So far, 15 current roads, arterial and residential, have been repaired and four growth projects have been completed. In total, 53 projects have been planed.

The city determines which roads to work on, with the oversight of a citizen committee.

“People on the committee ask tough questions,” said Shannon Harner, ACT Committee Co-Chair.

Harner said a priority is ensuring there’s equity across the city.

“Role of committee is to ensure money is spent in all four quadrants part of how we impact is we’re always ensuring something happening in each quadrant,” said Harner.

By the end of this year, $8.5 million will have been spent in northeast Lincoln, with $8.9 million in southeast Lincoln, $7.9 million in northwest Lincoln and $4.6 million in southwest Lincoln. Southwest Lincoln is lower because three major projects were postponed.

“There are needs all across the city,” said Shafer. “We haven’t had to look that hard to find areas in need.”

Shafer said it will even out to about $16.8 million per quadrant by 2025. Overall, everyone 1011 NOW spoke to said the project has been worth the money.

“You can see it across the community,” said Shafer. “As you drive down the road and you see brand new black asphalt. You can remember what those roads used to look like. In most cases. They were failing and without this tax likely improvement would not have been made by now.”

So far, the city has planned what to do with $68 million, but by the time the tax stops being collected, if projections continue ahead of pace, they’ll have collected about $88 million.

That’s about $20 million in unallocated dollars. Officials said they are continuing to evaluate streets across the city and identify those that would have the biggest impact if repaired. As project get planned, they’ll be added to the city’s website.

